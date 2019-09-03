Hurricane Dorian: At Least 5 Dead After Storm Stalls Over The Bahamas

Hurricane Dorian Stalls Over Bahamas, Heading Toward U.S.

Hurricane Dorian is making its way toward the U.S. after devastating the Bahamas. ABC News reports that the storm hit the Bahamas as a category 5 with maximum sustained winds of about 120 mph and was just north of Grand Bahama Island.

Over 30 inches of rain caused “life-threatening flash floods” in Grand Bahamas Island and at least five people have died in the Abaco Islands, Bahamian officials said.

Video has also surfaced of people swimming to safety in the floodwaters.



Dorian, now believed to be a category 3, will come close to Florida’s east coast late Tuesday through Wednesday evening, very near the Georgia and South Carolina coasts Wednesday night and Thursday, and near or over North Carolina’s coast late Thursday.