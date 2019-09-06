New Video: Mustard & Future Drop Visuals For “Interstate 10”

Mustard recently dropped the action-packed video for his latest release, “Interstate 10” featuring Future. The video, directed by Arrad, is a mini-movie following Mustard’s crew as they execute a flawless heist along Los Angeles’ 10 freeway. The song is one of many bangers from Mustard’s star-studded album Perfect 10 which landed Mustard his first Top 10 album on Billboard’s Top 200 Chart. Is it litt? Check out the video and let us know what you think!