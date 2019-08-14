LeftCoast Live: Mustard’s Inaugural 10 SummersFest Brings Out Litt A$$ Lineup Including Migos, YG, 2 Chainz, Ella Mai & More

Migos, YG, 2 Chainz, Ella Mai & More Come Out For 10 Summers Inaugural Music Festival

Grammy Award-winning artist and producer, Mustard, has had the summer on fire and held his inaugural SUMMERSFEST music festival Monday, August 12th at The Novo in L.A. Live. The sold-out event featured an all-star list of performers including Migos, YG, 2 Chainz, Ella Mai, A$AP Ferg, Big Sean and Roddy Rich.

The impressive surprise lineup, had the crowd dancing for ninety minutes straight. The evening started with 1TakeJay performing “Intro” from Mustard’s hit album, Perfect 10 and immediately rolled into what seemed like the Billboard Top #10 chart for the past year. The hits kept coming as RJ MrLA, A$AP Ferg, Roddy Rich, 10 Summers songstress Ella Mai, YG, 2 Chainz, Big Sean and Saweetie all took the stage. He ended the night by having his adorable son Kiylan come out on stage to join him and the Migos to perform their Platinum hit, “Pure Water.” The middle of the show featured a sentimental video tribute to Nipsey Hussle while he and Mustard’s song, “Perfect 10” played for the crowd.

“This festival was absolutely legendary. I’m so happy we were able to get some of the best artists in the game right now to perform. We sold out in less than two weeks and gave the city a night they’ll never forget,” stated Mustard. Looks litt, doubt ya miss the next one!

Mustard hits the road with Future, Meek Mill, YG and Megan Thee Stallion on the Legendary Nights Tour which kicks-off August 28th in St. Louis, MO. Labelmate and Grammy-winning singer Ella Mai will be overseas with Ariana Grande on the European leg of her Sweetener World Tour which opens in Ella’s hometown of London, August 17th. Peep more on the flip!