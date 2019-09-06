Politics As Usual: Jay-Z & NFL Get Flamed (AGAIN) For Donating To Org That Allegedly Supports Trump, Cuts Dreadlocks & LOOOVES The Cops

Jay-Z & NFL Get Slammed For Donating To An Organization That Allegedly Supports Trump, Cuts Dreadlocks & Loves The Cops

Jay-Z and Roc Nation continue to find themselves in a deeper hole when it comes to their politics.

Recently, the group announced that they would be partnering with the NFL as part of their Inspire Change initiative to donate $400,000 to two Chicago charities — the Better Boys Foundation Family Services organization and the Crushers Club.

Folks did some digging into one of the organizations, and it seems they don’t fully ride for Black people despite their surface-level charities.

Twitter user @RzstProgramming brought up AAALL the receipts. They dug up old tweets and social media posts from Crushers Club and it was revealed that…

1. They have a history of gleefully cutting off Black boys’ dreadlocks.

2. They support Donald Trump helping Chicago with gun violence.

3. They believe “All Lives Matter.”

4. They practically fawn over the Chicago Police Department.

It seems most of the smoke is aimed at Crushers Club president Sally Hazelgrove who, according to now deleted tweets, said things like:

“And another Crusher let me cut his dreads off! It’s symbolic of change and their desire for a better life!”

“And another Crusher let me cut his dreads off! It's symbolic of change and their desire for a better life!” – Crusher Club President Sally Hazelgrove https://t.co/BgaYA2Ef6R — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) September 5, 2019

Ms. Sally also reportedly praised a kid’s Jr. Chicago Police Department status:

“Our Jr CPD they cant wait to arrest someone! Especially hearing they can start making 70k as a cop!”

The Crusher Club also encourages youth to grow up and incarcerate others to earn a living. “Our Jr CPD they cant wait to arrest someone! Especially hearing they can start making 70k as a cop!” https://t.co/clpwx8aDrA — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) September 5, 2019

The org ALSO reportedly said:

“We need Trump to help us. Sad to say we need a curfew while we address our current crisis of gun violence.”

Crusher Club said Trump is the answer for Chicago’s gang violence and called for a city curfew. “We need Trump to help us. Sad to say we need a curfew while we address our current crisis of gun violence.” https://t.co/wtWhiCKyIZ — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) September 5, 2019

At one point, when someone tried to point out on Facebook that Sally’s locs-cutting rituals were problematic, she responded with “I don’t see race.”

Back to the hair cutting, on Facebook, Stephen Styles attempted to explain to Crusher Club President Sally Hardgrove how problematic the practice is. Sally responded, “I don’t see race” and says she will be more careful with comments, but doesn’t agree to stop cutting dreads. pic.twitter.com/NIgY0vET5W — Resist Programming 🛰 (@RzstProgramming) September 5, 2019

Sally tried to defend her hair-cutting proclivities in a statement to FADER, saying:

“The Crusher’s Club does not have any policies prohibiting dreadlocks — we welcome all hairstyles from our youth. On occasion, our kids look to change their hairstyles and ask us to assist, especially since haircuts can be a costly expense for them. Our goal is — and will always be — to equip our youth with the resources to improve their neighborhoods, maximize their potential and develop into the leaders of tomorrow.”

