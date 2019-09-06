Fashion Week Fierceness: Sara Sampaio Hosts Victoria’s Secret NYFW Launch Party

Sara Sampaio Hosts Victoria’s Secret Bombshell Intense NYFW Launch Party

Last night, Victoria’s Secret celebrated the all new Bombshell Intense fragrance with an exclusive launch party hosted by Angel Sara Sampaio at The Time Square EDITION, Paradise Club in New York City. Also in attendance to celebrate the launch were J Balvin, Valentina Ferrer, Josephine Skriver, Alexina Graham, Quincy, Camille Kostek, Derek Peth, Nicole Williams, Draya Michelle, and Brooks Nader. See photos of sexy party goers on the flip!