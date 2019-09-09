Sorority Sisters Fight To Survive Their Holiday Break In Stabby “Black Christmas” Trailer

Black Christmas poster

New “Black Christmas” Trailer

We might finally get an enjoyable holiday Horror flick–this time, based on the 1974 cult classic where a campus killer comes mask-to-face with scrappy sorority sisters during holiday break.

Check out the stabby trailer below!

“Black Christmas” stabs its way into theaters the Friday the 13th of December.

