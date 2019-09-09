Sorority Sisters Fight To Survive Their Holiday Break In Stabby “Black Christmas” Trailer
- By Bossip Staff
New “Black Christmas” Trailer
We might finally get an enjoyable holiday Horror flick–this time, based on the 1974 cult classic where a campus killer comes mask-to-face with scrappy sorority sisters during holiday break.
Check out the stabby trailer below!
“Black Christmas” stabs its way into theaters the Friday the 13th of December.
