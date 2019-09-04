Martin Lawrence & Will Smith Return In Nostalgia-Splashed “Bad Boys For Life” Trailer
- By Bossip Staff
1 of 5
❯
❮
New “Bad Boys For Life” Trailer
Our fave bad boys Martin & Will are back at it again with the buddy cop shenanigans SIXTEEN YEARS after the explosion-packed sequel hit theaters. And yes, the older, rounder legends still got it based on this enjoyably ridiculous trailer.
Peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over the new “Bad Boys For Life” trailer on the flip.
“Bad Boys For Life” hits theaters January 17, 2020.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.