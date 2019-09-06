Yolanda Adams Honored & Prof. Oglevee Still Looking Like A SNACK: Must-See Pics From The 2019 Black Music Honors

Celebrities Hit Up The 2019 Black Music Honors

The 2019 Black Music Honors were taped last night at The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center in Atlanta, GA and everyone in attendance was on their SHARPEST behavior.

Xscape, Yolanda Adams, Arrested Development, Tamia, and Freddie Jackson were all honored throughout the star-studded night, hosted by Urban One’s Rickey Smiley and Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter-actress LeToya Luckett.

With performances from Kelly Price, Jagged Edge, Naughty By Nature, 702 and more, it was definitely a great night for music. Hit the flip for all the must-see photos and tune in when this year’s Black Music Honors air Sunday, October 20, at 12pm EST via Bounce TV.