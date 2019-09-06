Don’t Save Her: A Shocked DJ Paul Reacts To Nicki Minaj’s Abrupt Retirement Announcement, Offers Sage Advice [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion - Street Sightings

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

DJ Paul Reacts To Nicki Minaj’s Retirement

The folks at TMZ caught up to Three 6 Mafia’s DJ Paul to break the news that Nicki Minaj is waving the white flag on her rap career.

Suffice to say Paul was shocked, but he had a message for Onika as well.

Press play below to hear it.

Thoughts?

