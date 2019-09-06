No Take-Backsies: Pettiest Reactions To Nicki Minaj’s “Retirement” From Rap
- By Bossip Staff
Hilariously Petty Reactions To Nicki’s “Retirement”
In a moment no one saw coming, attention-thirsty rapper-turned-troll Nicki Minaj randomly “retired” from Rap on Twitter in a “shocking” moment that we’re still very skeptical about.
Why she would step away from Rap at the height of her comeback–right after the release of the “Hot Girl Summer” video–we may never know, but her announcement currently has the internet spiraling into a HILARIOUS tizzy.
Peep the absolute PETTIEST reactions to Nicki’s “retirement” on the flip.
