It’s A Wrap: Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Former Manager “Shotti” Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison In Racketeering Case

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Former Manager Sentenced To 15 Years

According to TMZ, Tekashi69’s racketeering case has begun with a bang. The rapper’s ex-manager has reportedly been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

6 months after he pled guilty to 1 count of using and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence and 1 count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, Kifano “Shotti” Jordan was sentenced by a Manhattan judge.

The feds believed Shotti along with Tekashi, pulled off a gang of robberies and shootings throughout NYC.

6ix9ine reportedly plead guilty to 9 counts … including racketeering, conspiracy, a firearms offense and narcotics trafficking charges in his case and as a part of his plea, he agreed to be a cooperating witness. Many believe 6ix9ine will get off with minimal time (if any) for working with the feds.