In Scammy White Folks News: Prosecutors In College Bribery Case Recommend Jail Time For Felicity Huffman

Felicity Huffman Could Get Jail Time For College Bribery

If the feds have any say in the matter, Felicity Huffman is going to jail.

On Friday, prosecutors outlined their sentencing recommendations in documents filed in the United States District Court of Massachusetts. This comes months after the actress admitted to paying $15,000 to a college counselor to inflate her daughter’s SAT scores.

According to the sentencing memo, prosecutors are shooting for the 56-year-old to serve one month in jail, followed by 12 months of supervised release and a $20,000 fine. They are arguing for jail time while emphasizing that Huffman being confined to her large Hollywood Hills home wouldn’t be too much of a punishment.

The former Desperate Housewives star who was previously facing up to four months in jail before pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud earlier this year. In response to prosecutors’ sentencing recommendations, Huffman’s legal team requested one year of probation, 250 hours of community service, and a $20,000 fine.

The actress asked for leniency in a letter submitted to the court.

Felicity Huffman: "When my daughter looked at me and asked with tears streaming down her face, 'Why didn't you believe in me? Why didn't you think I could do it on my own?' I had no adequate answer for her. I could only say, 'I am sorry. I was frightened and I was stupid.'" pic.twitter.com/Ffq9qpvjkL — Aaron Leibowitz (@aaron_leib) September 6, 2019

“I honestly didn’t and don’t care about my daughter going to a prestigious college. I just wanted to give her a shot at being considered for a program where her acting talent would be the deciding factor,” the letter read. “This sounds hollow now, but, in my mind, I knew that her success of failure in theater or film wouldn’t depend on her math skills.”

Felicity’s lawyers also submitted Letters in Aid of Testimony written by her friends and family, including her husband, William H. Macy and her former Desperate Housewives co-star Eva Longoria.

Felicity Huffman is set to be sentenced on September 13.