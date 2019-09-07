Drake Talks About His Netflix Deal & Bringing Back London’s ‘ Top Boy’ In New Interview [Video]

Drake Speaks About His Latest Business Endeavor With Netflix

It seems like Top Boy has always been the talk of the UK and their pop culture scene. When the show ended, fans across the pond expressed sadness and frustration about its cancelation–But fear not, because Drake quickly came to the rescue.

Drizzy and his team struck a deal to bring the show back into production and onto the biggest streaming platform . in the world, Netflix. This must be a project really close to the rapper’s heart, because Drake is present and promoting the series while attending the premiers, too.

The man behind the revival sat down with Hey U Guys recently to discuss his love for Top Boy, why he decided to revive the series, and how his deal with Netflix came about.

Peep the interview down below to hear what he has to say: