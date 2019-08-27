Series Premiere: Netflix Debuts Official Season 3 Trailer For Drake’s Top Boy [Video]

Netflix Debuts Official Season 3 Trailer For Drake’s Top Boy [Video]

Ashley Walters (Bulletproof, Sugarhouse) and Kane Robinson return to their roles as ‘Dushane’ and ‘Sully’, joined by newcomer

Micheal Ward as ‘Jamie’.

The original series aired on broadcast in the UK before its end in 2013. Streamers are in luck as both seasons are now globally available on Netflix. The new episodes pick up as Dushane returns from exile to his home in London to reclaim his throne in the highly lucrative drug market. He teams up with Sully (Kane Robinson), his spiritual brother, partner, frenemy…who is also returning to the same streets after his own form of exile – prison – comes to an end. Awaiting them both is Jamie (Micheal Ward), the young, hungry and ruthless gang leader who isn’t exactly welcoming to the duo’s return.

The next chapter will launch on September 13 and will last a full 10 episodes.

The new installment is executive produced by multi-faceted entertainer and producer Drake and his business partner Adel “Future” Nur, along with Maverick Carter and Jamal Henderson for SpringHill Entertainment.