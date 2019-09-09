Oh No! Alexis Skyy Robbed At Gunpoint At ATL Gas Station, Luxury Car Was STOLEN

Alexis Skyy Involved In Car Jacking At Atlanta Gas Station

Oh no!

Alexis Skyy might want to tighten up on security while she’s out and about in Atlanta. The model was robbed at gunpoint according to her friend who says she was there and also robbed. The car they were riding in was stolen.

The two ladies were riding together and ended up at a Quik Trip gas station on Howell Mill when the incident occurred, according to Alexis’ friend Sabrina Peterson. The ladies were riding in a black Maserati truck. It’s unknown who the owner of the car is, but Alexis’ man Trouble reposted another person who says they were “from da streets” and asked respectfully for the car to be returned.

Peterson says she’s just happy that no kids were in the car at the time of the robbery.

On God! Myself & @alexisskyy_ was robbed at gunpoint last night at the QT on Howell Mill. I know you probably just thought it was two girls & a nice car but it’s DEEPER THAN THAT! Let’s call it a mistake! The blessing is my son or her daughter wasn’t in the car because you would have taken our kids too.

Good thing they’re ok!