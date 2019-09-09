Desus & Mero Share Shroom Stories And Talk About Their Memorable Summer Vacations [Video]

Desus & Mero Make Their 8th Appearance On The Tonight Show

Desus & Mero have their own late night TV show, but that’s not the only place you can catch them regularly–the duo just made their eighth appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

In their most recent appearance, the Bronx natives talk about what’s next for their Showtime series, their nontraditional high school football experience, and their summer vacation adventures, like taking shrooms at an art museum in Amsterdam.

It’s always a good time when Desus and Mero are in the building, check out their full conversation with Jimmy Fallon down below: