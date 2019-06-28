Barbie Bay Biscuits: Nicki Minaj Takes Her Talents Back To Red Lobster To Serve Seafood With Jimmy Fallon [Video]

Nicki Minaj Goes To Red Lobster With Jimmy Fallon

If you’re a tried and true Nicki Minaj Barb then you likely already know that Onika used to work at Reb Lobster serving Cheddar Bay biscuits and the like before she became the “queen”.

Last night she returned to the essence with Jimmy Fallon and gave some hungry fans one helluva surprise.

Press play below to check it out.

