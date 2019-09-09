NICE TRY: Cheeto-In-Chief’s Attacks On John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Get Him Dragged To Hell & Back
Donald Chump Attacks John Legend & Chrissy Teigen
Another day, another rant from the guy who somehow occupies the White House.
This latest edition of things-that-shouldn’t-even-be-on-the-President’s-radar seems to be one of the most disrespectful–and right before his impeachment inquiry…good timing to try and control the headlines, right?
On Sunday night, Trump took aim at celebrity couple and very public anti-Trumpers, John Legend, and Chrissy Teigen. In true loser fashion and taking a page out of Manipulation 101, Donald Trump praised himself for helping with criminal justice reform and says Barack Obama couldn’t have ever gotten what he has done.
The problem with that is that during his gloating, he pretty much admits that Obama tried to do just that, but the house wouldn’t pass it because he was a Democrat. Maybe someone should tell him we know why they passed it for him and not 44.
In the same breath, Don went on to throw some shots at some of his most vocal haters. When attacking John and Chrissy, Trump refers to John as boring–because being boring & rich is such a terrible thing to be, right? After that, he tries to come for Chrissy, calling her as John’s “filthy-mouthed wife” instead of referring to her by name.
We all already know that Teigen has been waiting all her life to read this man to filth in 240 characters or more. We could just type out what she responded with, but you need to read her tweet yourself in her voice to truly appreciate the greatness.
You can check out Chrissy’s reaction to being mentioned by Donald Chump down below:
John Legend had a few responses to his mention from Trumpito, too.
