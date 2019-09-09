Congrats! Joakim Noah Gets Engaged To Victoria’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro

Victoria’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro Gets Engaged To Joakim Noah

NBA player Joakim Noah and Victoria’s Secret Angel Lais Ribeiro are engaged!

The former Memphis Grizzlies player and his 28-year-old model girlfriend have been dating since 2018 are now taking their relationship to the next level.

The couple got engaged while at Burning Man, which she describes as her “favorite place in the world.” The couple announced the news on their respective Instagram pages on Saturday.

“I’m a bit late for Burning Man pics…I don’t have a single pic but thanks to my Bff @jeromeduran he captured one of the best moments in my life” She wrote under a picture of her with her brand new fiancé. “@stickity13 surprised me at my fav place in the world and proposed. And I couldn’t be happier! We are getting married guys”

Noah posted his own announcement less than an hour later, professing his love for his future wife, admitting that he’s already looking forward to their wedding. “Proposing to you was the easiest decision of my life…I know you know because I tell you everyday. I love u. On another note this wedding is about to be lit.”

Congratulations to the happy couple on their engagement!