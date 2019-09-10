Blake Griffin Goes Undercover As A Cab Driver In Montreal For Red Bull, Hilarity Ensues [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
After roasting Caitlyn Jenner and dominating headlines, how about some feel-good content from Blake Griffin?
Recently, the baller surprised unsuspecting Montreal cab riders by going kinda-of undercover on behalf of the people over at Red Bull. It’s pretty hard for someone like Griffin to go unnoticed–especially in an area not too far from a team that just won the championship in his sport, but he manages to stay pretty under the radar.
This video is definitely worth a watch, but hopefully, in the next months, we’ll see Blake in headlines for some positive basketball news instead of his jokes.
