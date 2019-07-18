Pure Comedy: Blake Griffin Demonstrates Why Post-Game Interviews Make Athletes Sound Stupid [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Blake Griffin Makes Fun Of Athletes During Post Game Interviews
Blake Griffin stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night for a skit that pokes fun at him and his fellow athletes.
On the show, the baller shares how he got into stand-up comedy and uses Jimmy to demonstrate exactly why interviews after games make professional athletes sound dumb. The result is absolute comedy, peep the bit for yourself down below:
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.