Pure Comedy: Blake Griffin Demonstrates Why Post-Game Interviews Make Athletes Sound Stupid [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Hulu Upfronts 2018

Source: Patricia Schlein/WENN.com / WENN

Blake Griffin Makes Fun Of Athletes During Post Game Interviews

Blake Griffin stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night for a skit that pokes fun at him and his fellow athletes.

On the show, the baller shares how he got into stand-up comedy and uses Jimmy to demonstrate exactly why interviews after games make professional athletes sound dumb. The result is absolute comedy, peep the bit for yourself down below:

Categories: Ballers, For Your Viewing Pleasure, NBA

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.