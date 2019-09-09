Cops Kill People: Minnesota Protesters Block Highway In Opposition To Shady Shooting Of Brian Quinones

Minnesotans Protest The Shooting Death Of Brian Quinones

Yet again, the citizens of Minnesota have assembled to speak truth to power following the shooting death of a young man under some very dubious circumstances.

According to USAToday, protesters blocked a major local Interstate 494 demanding justice for 30-year-old Brian Quinones who was gunned down after leading police on a chase while streaming himself on Facebook live.

At some point in the video, a relatively calm Quinones jumps out of the car with what is described as a large knife. None of the reports state that he charged or threatened the officers but within moments he fatally shot. The actual shooting was not captured on video but the audio of Quinones final moments alive can still be heard.

FoxNews reports that there was a vigil held near the spot Quinones was killed and from there, protesters moved to the freeway to block traffic.

After 7 p.m., protesters moved from the shooting scene toward Portland Avenue and the 494 ramps. On 494, protesters blocked cars from moving, creating a substantial back up along the highway headed east for about a half-hour. Shortly after, the protest moved back off the roadway and towards the shooting scene.

The shooting is still said to be “under investigation”, but police haven’t released any further information.

Rest in peace to Brian Quinones. We hope all officers involved are PROPERLY punished if they are proved to be in violation.