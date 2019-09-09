NYFW: Meet The Black Fashion Maven Bringing Vintage Bling To The Masses

Tenisha Light-Caba Launched Brooklyn Bleu Vintage’s Store In NYC During Fashion Week

A black-owned business that sells vintage jewelry from the Victorian era through the 1980s made its brick and mortar debut – just in time for New York Fashion Week.

After ten years as an e-commerce business, Tenisha Light-Caba launched Brooklyn Bleu in its first storefront space this week inside the Oculus at One World Trade Center in downtown Manhattan.

Brooklyn Bleu is stocked with statement pieces like art deco diamond rings, gold mesh purses from the 1920s and 1930s, Chanel vintage necklaces and earrings, gold rope chains and even a child’s silver bracelet from the Victorian Era.

All of Brooklyn Bleu Vintage’s wares are sourced from Light-Saba’s longtime collectors, and although there are many high-end options, there are also jewelry priced from around $25. Zendaya and Lady Gaga are said to be big fans of Light-Caba’s baubles.

Light-Caba said her love of jewelry began when she was a child, when her fashionable grandmother would have her polish her treasures.

“I’ve been around this my whole life,” Ligh-Caba explained. “Since I was eight years old, it was my chore to clean my grandmother’s jewelry…“The love and commitment and my dedication to curating it in this way was instilled in me early on.”

The entrepreneur said her curated collection is for men and women who want to acquire jewelry are conversation starters, unique and not mass-produced.

Brooklyn Bleu is located inside the Oculus at the World Trade Center in New York City.