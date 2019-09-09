Seen On The Scene: Tweet, Shay Johnson, Stacey Abrams & More Attend 8th Pure Heat Community Festival In ATL

Pure Heat Community Festival Pics

Atlanta’s 8th annual Pure Heat Community Festival, also known as a free “day of unity”, recently took place at Atlanta’s Piedmont Park. On Sunday, September 1st Pure Heat once again celebrated the community, pride, and vision with a free cultural event equipped with market and food vendors, live celebrity and local performers, entertainment, educational forums, prizes & giveaways.

This year’s festival honored trailblazing triple-threat entertainer Angelica Ross (“POSE” on FX), Award-Winning songstress Tweet, AARP’s Hillary Thomas, Georgia State Rep. Park Cannon and style guru Japan.

Special attendees included Stacey Abrams who made her festival debut with empowering words for the LGBTQI++ community as part of her “Fair Fight 2020” campaign…

as well as the honorees who happily posed for pics.

Actress and triple-threat entertainer Angelica Ross received the 2019 Trailblazer Award. Ross is a businesswoman (TransTech Social Enterprises), actress, and transgender rights advocate and most noted for her role as Candy on the hit Ryan Murphy show “Pose” (FX).

The “Southern Hummingbird,” Tweet, received the 2019 Legacy Award and performed for the packed crowd.

Notable VIP’s in attendance for 2019 included Jack Mizrahi (“Pose”), Cliff Vmir (BET), Crystal Fox (“Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots”), Ms. Poo (“Love & Hip Hop”), Sean Banked, Shay Johnson (“Love & Hip Hop”), Derek Jae (“Fashion Queens”), Paula Campbell, Veronica Vega, Damez, Cici Nicole and more.

In partnership with The Vision Community Foundation, a portion of proceeds from the annual festival are used to benefit homeless LGBT youth and those impacted by HIV/AIDS. Hosted by Bishop Oliver Clyde Allen III, Rashad Burgess, Avian Watson, Melissa “DJ M” Scott, Julius “JuJu” James and Vaughn Alvarez, the Pure Heat Community Festival is a front seat into a spectacular gathering of minority LGBTQ people and their allies in the heart of Atlanta.

The Vision Community Foundation deputy director, Avian Watson also spoke proudly about another successful Pure Heat going off without a hitch in Black Hollywood.

“The Pure Heat Community Festival is honored that the city of Atlanta welcomed us back for an 8th year. It is our goal to create a safe, fun, family environment for all. We take pride in honoring trailblazers like Angelica Ross and Tweet.”

Previous festival honorees include entertainers K. Michelle, Sevyn Streeter, Brandy, Kelly Price, Ray J, Monica, Tiny and more. The annual hair battle, j-sette competition, gospel choir, house-music DJ and fashion show are set to return all live from the main-stage.

For more information on the Pure Heat Community Festival visit: pureheatcommunityfestival.com, more pics on the flip.