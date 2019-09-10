Here’s What Happened When Tinashe Posted Her Number On Twitter
- By Bossip Staff
Tinashe Posts Phone Number, Sparks Fan Hysteria
One of our faves Tinashe had some extra time on her hands and posted her phone number (well, her personal community number) on social media (yes, of course we text her) in a relatable celebrity move that sent her loyal fanbase into a frenzy.
Blessed with undeniable talent, head-turning looks and a super sweet personality, we’re still hoping she can put it all together and reach her full superstar potential in the coming years.
Peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over Tinashe posting her number on the flip.
