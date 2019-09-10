Seriously?! Cashier In Tokyo Arrested For Allegedly Using His ‘Photographic Memory’ To Steal 1,300 Customers’ Credit Card Info

A Cashier In Tokyo Stole The Credit Card Information Of 1,300 Customers.

A cashier in Tokyo, Japan been arrested after allegedly stealing the credit card information of a whopping 1,300 customers–and he supposedly did it all using just his memory.

The part-time employee was arrested on Thursday for stealing credit card details to buy $2,600 (270,000 Japanese yen) worth of bags from online shopping sites last March, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police.

According to reports from CNN , a police source familiar with the investigation says that the man, who worked at a shopping mall in Koto ward, had allegedly memorized customers’ credit card information while processing their orders. Then, he recalled their credit card details later to shop online for himself. The finesse!

The suspect was able to do this because he has a photographic memory and police ended up finding a notebook with card details listed in it, the source working on the investigation told CNN.

Now, the cashier has been in police custody for six days. Japanese investigators can hold any arrested suspect for up to 20 days before they are actually charged and it is unclear if he hired an attorney.