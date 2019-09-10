A Lil Positivity: Michael Jordan Donates $1 Million To Hurricane Dorian Relief In The Bahamas

Michael Jordan Donates $1 Million To Hurricane Dorian Relief

Michael Jordan is giving back to the people of The Bahamas in a big way. The former baller has pledged to donate $1 million to help with the relief efforts in the Bahamas following the incredible devastation from Hurricane Dorian.

“I am devastated to see the destruction that Hurricane Dorian has brought to the Bahamas, where I own property and visit frequently,” Jordan said in a statement through his business manager and spokesperson, Estee Portnoy. “My heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and to those who have lost loved ones. As the recovery and relief efforts continue, I will be tracking the situation closely and working to identify non-profit agencies where the funds will have the most impact. The Bahamian people are strong and resilient and I hope that my donation will be of help as they work to recover from this catastrophic storm.”

When it made landfall over the Labor Day weekend, Dorian became the strongest hurricane to strike the Bahamas since records were first taken in 1851, according to USA Today. As of Tuesday, NBC News reported that the death toll in the Bahamas has risen to 50, with thousands of people still missing.

The announcement of Michael Jordan’s donation comes nearly one year after he contributed to another hurricane relief and recovery effort that closely impacted him. After Hurricane Florence had its way with the Carolinas, Jordan, who played his collegiate ball at North Carolina and grew up in the city of Wilmington, pledged $2 million in aid.