A Lil Positivity: 6-Year-Old Boy Who Donated Disney Trip Money To Hurricane Dorian Evacuees Surprised With Vacation

Jermaine Bell Donates Money To Hurricane Dorian Evacuees, Gets Trip To Disney World

Now, this is sweet. A 6-year-old who kindly took money that he was saving for a Disney vacation and donated to victims of Hurricane Dorian was recently surprised with a trip of a lifetime.

Jermaine Bell told “Good Morning America” that he’d saved up about $100 over two years in hopes he and his family could visit Disney World but instead of using the (meager) money to visit Mickey Mouse Jermaine decided to put it to a worthy cause.

Instead, he used the money to buy water, chips and hot dogs for evacuees.

“When people were hungry I wanted them to have something to eat,” Jermaine told “GMA” while noting that he bought water, chips and hot dogs for evacuees.

Luckily for this adorable child, his good deeds were rewarded with a trip to Disney World anyway and Mickey himself surprised little Jermaine in Allendale, South Carolina with the news.

Congrats Jermaine!