‘Lovett Or Leave It’ Takes Radio City Music Hall With Special Guests Stacey Abrams, Desus and Mero, Wyatt Cenac & More

Pod Save America Co-Host Jon Lovett To Host Live Version Of His Podcast

Crooked Media co-founder and Pod Save America co-host Jon Lovett has taken his podcast, Lovett or Leave It, on the road!

This Friday, September 13, Lovett is bringing his live show to New York’s famed Radio City Music Hall with some seriously special guests. The hilarious week-in-review podcast is hosted with a panel of comedians, actors, and journalists–all in front of a live audience.

For his Radio City live show, special guests will include: Former Georgia House Democratic Leader and Founder of Fair Fight Action Stacey Abrams, comedians Desus and Mero, comedian & host of HBO’s Problem Areas Wyatt Cenac, Daily Show with Trevor Noah correspondent Dulcé Sloan, Former White House Deputy, and Alyssa Mastromonaco.

Known for smart and funny commentary on politics, policy, pop culture and social issues, the show also features fun games and quizzes tied to the week’s news and events.

Tickets for this live show are going fast and can be purchased here.