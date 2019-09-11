A Lil Positivity: Rick Ross And Rockwell Miami Raise Over $10K For Hurricane Dorian Relief

Rick Ross And Rockwell Miami Raise Over $10k For Hurricane Dorian Relief

Hurricane Dorian is officially not a threat to US citizens anymore and long gone however the aftermath is still very real. The Bahamas specifically might never be the same. Thousands are without power, some without a place to lay their head and intensive aide is needed. The outpouring of love has already begun from several celebrities with more to be announced. Michael Jordan has already donated $1 million dollars, and now Rick Ross and his hometown night club join in.

Rick Ross took a break from promoting his new book and prepping to tour his new album to stop by Rockwell and party for a good cause. The nightclub donated 100% of its cover fees from the past three nights to the cause and 50% of all Belaire ‘Black Bottle’ sales.

The Night Club & Rozay were able to raise $10k with all of it going to the ‘Irie Foundation’ to aide Dorian relief efforts.