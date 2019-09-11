Kush Chronic-les: Canadian Company Conjures Up “Odorless” Cannabis For Your Clandestine Smoking Needs

Canadian Company Creates Odorless Cannabis

Smoking the loudest, most obnoxious-smelling weed is an honor and a privilege for most cannabis inhalers, but a Canadian company is hoping to quiet things down a bit with their newest silent strain.

According to Yahoo Finance, CannabCo Pharmaceutical Corp. is preparing to release a technologically advanced strain of Mary Jane that doesn’t smell like a game 7 locker room.

“A number of users, and people that are around cannabis smokers, complain about the smell, especially in enclosed areas, condos and apartments, and this technology addresses those concerns,” CannabCo president and chief executive officer Mark Pellicane wrote in a news release on Tuesday.

Yeah, ok, some folks are annoyed by the smell of weed, but they be musty and that offends people as well.

CannabCo claims its PURECANN technology “greatly reduces” cannabis odour when flower is combusted, and makes the smell “virtually undetectable” when dry product is in storage. The technology is also said to reduce harshness when smoking, and lessens day-after effects.

Let them tell it, this is the future of flower.

“There are no third-party gadgets, or devices on the part of the user. The end result is pure cannabis that doesn’t smell,” Pellicane added. “A woman can carry cannabis in her purse without having the odour concentrated or leaking out in her handbag.”

To the weed smokers amongst us, does this sound like a product you’d be interested in?