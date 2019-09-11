Rest In Peace: Former Florida Gator, Oakland Raiders Linebacker Neiron Ball Dead At 27
Former Florida Gators and Oakland Raiders linebacker Neiron Ball has passed away due to complications from arteriovenous malformation. He was 27-years-old.
Ball was a standout linebacker from the Gators who ended up being drafted by the Raiders back in 2015. He suffered from a congenital condition that caused blood vessels in his brain to tangle and rupture. In 2018, an aneurysm put him in a medically induced coma. This July, Ball’s family revealed that his condition had left him a quadriplegic.
Just last month, an article in The Athletic let fans in on Ball’s struggles and pointed readers toward a fundraiser to help with the huge costs of his care. Later, in a statement announcing Neiron’s death, his sister thanked all of the people who helped support him throughout the journey.
“The Ball family is forever grateful for the prayers, donations, and immense support of Neiron and his recovery,” Natalie Ball Myricks wrote. “Neiron was a very special and loving father, brother, and teammate. Neiron has transitioned to a place of peace.”
On Twitter, his former teams and others close to the situation have been paying their respects.
Rest in peace, Neiron Ball. Our condolences to the whole family.
