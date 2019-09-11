Rest In Peace: Former Florida Gator, Oakland Raiders Linebacker Neiron Ball Dead At 27

Former Oakland Raiders Linebacker Neiron Ball Dead At 27

Former Florida Gators and Oakland Raiders linebacker Neiron Ball has passed away due to complications from arteriovenous malformation. He was 27-years-old.

Ball was a standout linebacker from the Gators who ended up being drafted by the Raiders back in 2015. He suffered from a congenital condition that caused blood vessels in his brain to tangle and rupture. In 2018, an aneurysm put him in a medically induced coma. This July, Ball’s family revealed that his condition had left him a quadriplegic.

Just last month, an article in The Athletic let fans in on Ball’s struggles and pointed readers toward a fundraiser to help with the huge costs of his care. Later, in a statement announcing Neiron’s death, his sister thanked all of the people who helped support him throughout the journey.

“The Ball family is forever grateful for the prayers, donations, and immense support of Neiron and his recovery,” Natalie Ball Myricks wrote. “Neiron was a very special and loving father, brother, and teammate. Neiron has transitioned to a place of peace.”

On Twitter, his former teams and others close to the situation have been paying their respects.

The Raiders Family mourns the passing of Neiron Ball. He will be dearly missed by the entire Raider Nation and our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time. https://t.co/RVnhWEsSjz pic.twitter.com/ZtMlmzSrsU — Oakland Raiders (@Raiders) September 10, 2019

This is the person who has been closest to Neiron Ball's family on Twitter in recent weeks. I'm going to let his family make an announcement before writing up a formal post. But I have tears in my eyes. https://t.co/nMMHYK3Xmp — Alligator Army (@AlligatorArmy) September 10, 2019

Rest in peace, Neiron Ball. Our condolences to the whole family.