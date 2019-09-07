UPDATE: Antonio Brown Has Officially Been Released By The Oakland Raiders
Antonio Brown Asked To Be Released From Raiders On Instagram
**UPDATE**
Welp, it’s over.
Just when you thought it was safe…
Antonio Brown has completely upended the Oakland Raiders and the drama has unfolded in the most unprecedented way ever. Yesterday it was reported that “AB” had apologized to his teammates and staff and it appeared that he would suit up to play on Monday night.
Then, inexplicably, Brown posted a video with audio from a private conversation he had with head coach Jon Gruden about his blow-up with general manager Mike Mayock.
The Raiders didn’t take kindly to the video and, well…
Just hours ago Antonio Brown posted this to his Instagram page.
View this post on Instagram
And that’s fine ! I have worked my whole life to prove that the system is blind to see talent like mines.Now that everyone sees it, they want me to conform to that same system that has failed me all those years. “I’m not mad at anyone. I’m just asking for the freedom to prove them all wrong.” Release me @raiders #NOMore #theyputblindersonahorseforareason #NoMoreFake
This is an absolute s#!t show and all parties involved have contributed to the scorched earth that they now walk.
