True Or False: Are Chrissy & Jim Jones Bringing Their Forever Love BACK To #LHHNY?

Are Chrissy And Jim Jones Coming Back To #LHHNY?

One of Hip-Hop’s longstanding couples might be bringing their love back to television. Chrissy and Jim Jones are reportedly in talks to return to “Love & Hip Hop.” The rumor comes from a source who tells BOSSIP that the original LHHNY cast members have signed up for season 10.

Not only that but their ex-friend Yandy Smith will also be back as well as Kimbella who Chrissy previously had a physical altercation with over Emily B.

Rumors are also swirling that Emily B herself will be back—-as well as (surprise, surprise) Erica Mena and Safaree whose coupledom will reportedly cause friction with Joe Budden (ex-fiance of Erica’s ex Cyn Santana) and Erica’s ex Rich Dollaz.

Mind you these are all just rumors for now—but would YOU be here for Chrissy, Jim Jones and other O.G.s returning for “Love & Hip Hop” season 10?