Can’t Let You Go: Fabolous (Still) Trying To Win Emily B Over On Instagram With THIS…

Fabolous Still Vying For Emily B’s Attention

All hope is not lost on Fabolous, who continues to show his admiration for his baby mama after rumors they’ve finally split have surfaced.

Previously, Fab went on a lengthy live-stream chat to debunk breakup and cheating rumors. He also said he was “fighting for” Emily B, in regards to their relationship. Em had nothing to add to Fab’s public pleading, aside from a meme that insinuated she was done with toxic relationships.

Did Fab get the memo, though?

If he did…he didn’t care. The rapper is now leaving Emily B heart emojis under her photos. You can add this to the list of things that he’s never done before to show his appreciation for Em publically, over the last 10 years.

Under this flick, the rapper left several yellow heart emojis.

Emily didn’t seem to ‘like’ or comment back to him. So far, she still hasn’t confirmed or denied they’re separation, but her silence is SPEAKING. Thoughts?

