Ight Imma Head Out: Here’s What Happened When Tami Roman Announced Her Reality Show Retirement

Tami Roman Retires From Basketball Wives

Tami Roman is one of the most iconic reality stars of all time. That’s why she’s in our first ever Reality TV Hall Of Fame, after all. She’s been in the game for damn near three decades. On Wednesday night, she called it quits.

Roman declared on Basketball Wives that she was calling it a career on the show. She’s been there for a decade and given us one iconic moment after another. She’s fought. She’s cursed. She’s become the old veteran holding it all down.

Twitter mourned her leaving and paid homage…while being their hilarious selves.

Take a look…