Cash Money Conundrum: Birdman Takes Another Million Dollar L In Court From Former Employee

Birdman Takes Another Loss In Court From Former Employee

Another day, another legal issue for Cash Money’s Bryan ‘Birdman’ Williams.

After losing big in court against former label artist Lil Wayne, he has yet another loss on his hands. Over his years in the game Birdman has always been subject to people claiming he doesn’t pay–Usually it comes from producers and artists, but this time, things are a little different.

According to reports from The Blast, Birdman was sued by his former property manager Nicolas Jose Penzo. Penzo sued Birdman and Pine View Management LLC back in April 28th for defaulting on his paycheck. He claims he worked as Birdman’s property manager from 2015 until May 2017 painting, handling the cleaning services and coordinating with contractors, among other duties. He said Birdman agreed to pay him $150 per day.

If working a usual Monday through Friday schedule that would make Penzo $3000 a month–which shouldn’t be an issue for Birdman as Cash Money has a one of a kind deal that sees him retaining 80-90% of every dollar made. Penzo originally only sued for $8,900 and an additional $15,000 which make a total of $23,900. Should have been an easy fix, right? WRONG.

Birdman, even though he was served paperwork, still didn’t pay up and even missed court. Penzo decided to finesse and went back to court with a new story demanding upwards of $1 million dollars.

“The Defendant gave me several checks which were returned from his bank for insufficient funds and currently owes me $30,000 in unpaid wages, not including overtime,” Penzo wrote to the judge. “I have suffered back pain due to the immense amount of work the Defendant required me to do. “I was without work for approximately one year, suffered financially, physically, and emotionally because of the position the Defendant left me in, and therefore feel I am entitled to $1,000,000 in compensatory damages.”

Birdman’s absence from the court came back to bite him in the a**, as the judge agreed to grant Penzo his original amount and the $1,000,000 in damages he requested. Hopefully Birdman learns his lesson and with this win because we’re sure others will come forward with lawsuits if they are aware Birdman is missing court.