The Midnight Society Returns To Scare Grown ’90s Kids In Creepy “Are You Afraid Of The Dark?” Reboot
- By Bossip Staff
New “Are You Afraid Of The Dark?” Trailer
Nickelodeon is bringing “Are You Afraid Of The Dark?” back for a limited series that’s sure to be a hit with grown ’90s kids who grew up loving the classic spookfest that looks even better in this spooky trailer.
Peep some Twitter chitter-chatter over the creepy new trailer on the flip.
“Are You Afraid of The Dark?” scares its way onto Nickelodeon Oct. 11!
