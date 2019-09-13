DemDebate: Kamala Harris Drags “Failed” Donald Trump With The Strength Of The Heart-Shaped Herb [Video]

Kamala Harris Slams Donald Trump At Democratic Debate

We told y’all that the heat was turned way up last night at the #DemDebate and Senator Kamala Harris was definitely part of the reason the Scoville level was up high.

At one point, Harris looked straight down the camera lens and addressed Donald Trump in no uncertain terms. It was glorious.

Press play down bottom to hear what she had to say.

Now, run tell that.