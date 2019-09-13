Big Ole Freaks: Watch Meg Thee Stallion, Ty Dolla $ign, & DaBaby Act TF UP While Performing For Fallon [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6

Source: NBC / Getty

Meg Thee Stallion, Ty Dolla $ign, And DaBaby Perform On The Tonight Show

Last night, Megan Thee Stallion hit The Tonight Show with Ty Dolla $ign and DaBaby to perform two of her biggest songs, “Hot Girl Summer” and “Cash Sh*t.” She ran up on late night television with one cheek out in a leather jumpsuit, good knees on full display… just two the MANY, many reasons we love the woman.

If you didn’t tune in to her set when it aired, not to worry, we have the clip for your viewing pleasure. DaBaby got down on the floor to admire Thee Stallion in all her chestnut glory and Jimmy Fallon was thoroughly impressed. Check it out up top and hit the flip for more photos of Meg looking TF GOOD.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6

Source: NBC / Getty

‘Cause Baby don’t give AF.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6

Source: NBC / Getty

Yaaaas, Megan.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6

Source: NBC / Getty

Handle me? Who gon’ handle ME?

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6

Source: NBC / Getty

I can’t be f*cked with, NO.

