We Would Like To See It: Nessa Stepped To Stephen A. Smith To Set Record Straight, SAS Invites Her, Colin Kaepernick, Eric To First Take
- By Bossip Staff
Stephen A. Smith Invites Nessa And Colin Kaepernick Onto ‘First Take’
Nessa Diab, radio/TV host and the esteemed significant other of one Colin Kaepernick, stepped to Stephen A. Smith at a New York radio station yesterday to address some of the things he and others had reported about the blackballed quarterback.
SAS says that despite the sensitive nature of everything surrounding Kaepernick and the NFL, Nessa and her team were very respectful, but they did not bite their tongues about incorrectly reported “news”.
Press play to see Stephen A. explain how it went down.
Do you think Colin and Nessa will accept Stephen A.’s offer? Should they?
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.