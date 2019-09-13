We Would Like To See It: Nessa Stepped To Stephen A. Smith To Set Record Straight, SAS Invites Her, Colin Kaepernick, Eric To First Take

Stephen A. Smith Invites Nessa And Colin Kaepernick Onto ‘First Take’

Nessa Diab, radio/TV host and the esteemed significant other of one Colin Kaepernick, stepped to Stephen A. Smith at a New York radio station yesterday to address some of the things he and others had reported about the blackballed quarterback.

SAS says that despite the sensitive nature of everything surrounding Kaepernick and the NFL, Nessa and her team were very respectful, but they did not bite their tongues about incorrectly reported “news”.

Press play to see Stephen A. explain how it went down.

.@Stephenasmith extends an invite to Colin Kaepernick, Nessa Diab and Eric Reid to be on the show after having a brief conversation with Nessa yesterday. pic.twitter.com/v7tvAYGfZx — First Take (@FirstTake) September 13, 2019

Do you think Colin and Nessa will accept Stephen A.’s offer? Should they?