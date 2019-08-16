Mock Nation: Nessa Ethers Jay-Z For Aligning With The NFL, Doesn’t Believe Partnership Is About Social Justice

Nessa Airs Out Her Beef With Jay-Z’s NFL Partnership

S#!t got funkier than an old batch of collard greens yesterday for one Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter in the wake of his press conference announcing a partnership with the NFL to help aid in social justice reform. Fans and haters alike came together to express their confusion, disappointment, and disapproval of Jay’s latest “business” venture.

One of the loudest and most noted voices speaking against Beyonce’s bae was Colin Kaepernick’s girlfriend Nessa. Not one to bite her tongue, Nessa put her foot on the gas and also on Jay’s neck during an interview on Hot 97 yesterday.

“The disappointment in Jay-Z isn’t in the partnership. The disappointment is wrapping it in Social Justice.” – Nessa. — Captain Cristobal (@CRS_One) August 14, 2019

“I don’t mind you doing a business deal – but I do mind you wrapping it in social justice when you’re working with an organization that denies someone an opportunity.” – Nessa — Captain Cristobal (@CRS_One) August 14, 2019

“Jay has phenomenal music, he’s done so much nobody’s taking that away from him! Do your business! But don’t talk to me about that League when they’re doing dishonorable things.” — Captain Cristobal (@CRS_One) August 14, 2019

See more of what she had to say on the flip.