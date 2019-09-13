Positivity: Slutty Vegan Owner Pinky Cole Does It AGAIN–Pays Off Tuition Balances For Thirty Clark Atlanta University Students

This is beautiful!

Pinky Cole Pays 30 College Student’s Tuition

Pinky Cole, the owner of Atlanta’s popular Slutty Vegan restaurant, has done it AGAIN. After already blessing a single Atlanta University student with their remaining college tuition that they were struggling to pay, Cole is blessing THIRTY Clark Atlanta University students with the same thing.

The business owner and CAU alumna made the generous donation alongside Stacey Lee, a fellow Clark Atlanta graduate who owns a beer bar in New York and told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that she was excited to help.

“She [Lee] said it would be dope if we came together to help a few students,” said Cole. “It was a no-brainer.”

After the entrepreneurs contacted the school for a list of seniors with balances, the ladies selected 30 of them and surprised them onsite.

“They thought they were just coming to meet some alumni,” Cole said. “Then we told them we were paying off their debt, and they could not believe it. Everybody started crying.”

So sweet and so kind! Pinky’s donations will continue through her The Pinky Cole Foundation.

Kudos to Pinky for continuing to make a difference.