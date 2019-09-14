A Lil’ Positivity: Meek Mill Donates Backpacks & School Supplies To Kids AT His Old Elementary School
It’s great to see celebs give back to the places that raised them. This week Meek Mill returned to his old elementary school with a few gifts for the kids and words f encouragement tot he youth.
Meek partnered up with with Puma to donate a year’s worth of supplies to more than 30 classrooms at James G. Blaine Elementary in Philly. On top of that Meek and Puma also surprised students with over 500 new backpacks filled with school supplies.
“I wanted to stop here today, my elementary school that I grew up at… I just wanted to back and show my love and appreciation to my neighborhood..I want to give a shoutout to Puma for collaborating with me on school supplies and book bags… I came here to give the kids a message: Continue to chase your dreams.”
