10 Things Fetty Wap Can’t Live Without, From His 18 Carat Gold Chain To Rémy Martin Champagne [Video]

Fetty Wap’s Daily Essentials Include Champagne And Some Serious Ice

Just like any other rapper, there are a few simple things Fetty Wap can’t live without when he hits the road.

From his 18 carat gold chain and Rémy Martin Champagne to his AirPods and Clive Christian cologne, the New Jersey native stopped by GQ to gives fans an inside look at what he needs by his side on a day-to-day basis. Here’s ten things Fetty Wap can’t live without: