Privilege Loses: Twitter Drags NFL Reject Tim Tebow Over Comments On Not Paying College Athletes

Twitter Drags NFL Reject Tim Tebow Over Comments On Paying College Athletes

College sports have preyed on underprivileged kids and their families since the beginning of time. Mainly African American kids, under the guise that if they can get to college, do good on the field, and stay out of trouble ,they’ll get to the NFL and make enough money to support their family for eternity.

It’s no secret that the money aspect and providing for their family is the main driver of these kids playing college sports. LeBron James and his Undisputed platform have been some of the most vocal on how young adults playing sports in college should be paid for all the money they’re generating.

When in college, kids cant receive money based on their skills, name, or likeness, per the NCAA rules. Thanks to LeBron and his platform, all eyes were on California recently as they voted on a bill to allow college players to profit. The bill passed in a unanimous vote of 72-0, stunning everyone.

While everyone with common sense is happy that these children now have the opportunity to get paid for their hard work, there is one person not on the NCAA payroll saying differently.

.@TimTebow passionately expresses his thoughts on the California Senate passing a bill allowing student-athletes to have endorsements. pic.twitter.com/W5uBW7ePNm — First Take (@FirstTake) September 13, 2019

Failed NFL quarterback Tim Tebow went on ESPN’s First Take to give a white privileged opinion. Tim expresses that he never wanted to be paid in college because it was only about his family members’ favorite college team winning.

This might have been the worst take ever on live TV. He is essentially endorsing slavery and is 100% unaware that he’s doing so. Fortunately, Twitter wasted no time ripping him a new one and you can check out all of the damage below.

Go on national TV endorsing slavery https://t.co/L08aofRGBf — Jason Maples (@JJMaples55_MST) September 14, 2019

Tim Tebow look at this birth certificate….these are reasons why these athletes should be getting paid.. I walk and talk for the ones who look like me…. pic.twitter.com/mn678HRMhn — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 13, 2019

It's also not fair to imply that wanting to be paid for your likeness, means you're a selfish person. — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) September 13, 2019

I've known 5 college athletes who were homeless at some point prior to college. I learned from Tim Tebow today that those kids, and all like them, would be selfish for taking a small percentage of the billions of dollars earned off their talents. — Josh Moon (@Josh_Moon) September 14, 2019

Tim Tebow out here talking about how college athletes shouldn’t get paid when his parents could afford to send him beer money and he still never got laid — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) September 14, 2019

Tim Tebow stop with the BS. Nobody trying to hear that when you got College coaches making 9-10 million a year for a decade and Universities making Millions of players! #Paytheathletes — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) September 13, 2019

A couple of things the Tim Tebow story has showed me.

A lot of people love capitalism except when it applies to 18-22 yr olds

And some are really worried about “how would it even work?!?!” 😱

As if schools haven’t figured out how to build spaceships in their athletic depts. — Robert Flores (@RoFlo) September 14, 2019

Just in case anyone is curious, this is what “privilege” sounds like. I guarantee @TimTebow never missed a meal growing up because his parents didn’t have the means, nor does he understand what having to help your mother pay bills so the lights stay on feels like. https://t.co/lpOMu2RqMG — David Mulugheta (@DavidMulugheta) September 13, 2019

A separate point: the only reason Tim Tebow is employed right now is because of his college reputation. Tebow is, quite literally, making money off his college likeness — Jordan Zirm (@clevezirm) September 13, 2019

Florida sold roughly 35,000 Tim Tebow No. 15 jerseys. The royalty for Tebow on those jerseys, if he were able to split it with the school would have been around $50,000. pic.twitter.com/6pMyhohDAH — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 13, 2019

This Tebow slander on the TL is so important. Thank you all. — 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙩 | [your ad here] (@MattHasTheMusic) September 14, 2019

Sorry, disagree with this…. loving your college and being a team player, and making money off of your likeness, don’t have to be mutually exclusive. — Mike Golic (@espngolic) September 13, 2019

If you bring in millions of dollars to a school because of the work you put in day and day out and then still have the ability to mean it when you say "I didn't want to be paid" -that's a privilege https://t.co/bLTzCJJTGB — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) September 13, 2019

Scholarship Check = $1600 Rent for a 600 sq ft Apt in South Central Los Angeles= $1250 Utilities= $200 on a good month Phone Bill

Groceries

Gas

Etc. Tim Tebow does not represent all of us past/present/future players. He represents the kids whose families could send him cash — Zach Banner (@ZBNFL) September 13, 2019

Once student athletes are finally compensated equitably for the billions of dollars they generate, the NCAA should make sure to include an “opt out” clause for student athletes like Tim, who for personal reasons would rather not be compensated for the billions they generate…😒 https://t.co/Z8rxqmpA4f — Benjamin Watson (@BenjaminSWatson) September 14, 2019