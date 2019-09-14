Eskimo Siblings: Ellen DeGeneres Reveals That She Dated His Ex-Girlfirend, Which One Do You Think It Is? [Video]

Ellen Degeneres Tells Brad Pitt She Dated His Ex-Girlfriend

Ellen’s interview with Brad Pitt took an interesting turn the other day when the talk show host coyly revealed that she previously dated one of the actor’s many ex-girlfriends.

Not only did she date one of Brad’s exes, but the story of how they met also involves Ellen shooting her shot…

Press play down bottom to peep what happened.

Let us find out a Ellen a beast out here in these streets…