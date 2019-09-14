Business Hottie: Megan Thee Stallion Signs Management Deal With Roc Nation

Megan Thee Stallion Signs With Roc Nation Management

Hot Girl Meg has her own bag, but now she’s in Jay-Z’s too! The Houston rapper just announced she’s now a part of the Roc Nation family. Last week, Megan was seen hanging with Jigga at a Puma event in NYC and now we know they were probably sorting out their business dealings.

“I would like to announce that I am officially a part of the @rocnation fam,” Meg revealed on Instagram. “The grind don’t stop!”

According to Complex, Meg will continue to release her music through 1501 Certified Ent/300, but Roc will give her a huge push as part of their management team.

Shortly after the deal was revealed, Megan reflected on her career and her late mother.

“After my mom passed I promised myself I was going to keep going hard bc not only is music my dream but it was her dream for me too,” she wrote. “I have days where I want to go hide and cry bc she’s not here but i kno that ain’t what she would want me to do! I kno she’s proud of me !”

It’s been a huge year for Thee Stallion already. Congratulations to her!