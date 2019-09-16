F Your Lil Awards: Beyoncé’s ‘Homecoming’ Did NOT Win An Emmy And Everyone Is DISTRAUGHT

Beyoncé Denied At The Emmys

It’s about time we talk about the way Beyoncé gets treated at white awards shows. We know all about how the Grammys mistreat her, but it’s also time to talk about the Emmys. Bey was nominated for six Emmys for her groundbreaking, revolutionary documentary “Homecoming” that broke all sorts of Netflix records and sparked even more Beyhive fandom.

That doesn’t seem to matter to white awards shows as MFing Carpool Karaoke won the damn Emmy over Bey. The show with a camera on the dashboard won? Okay. The fans are disgusted and rightfully so. Take a look…