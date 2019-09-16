WELP: Russell Simmons Gets Banned From NYC Yoga Studio Because Of #MeToo Accusations

Russell Simmons Asked To Stop Attending Yoga Classes In NYC

After being publicly dragged through the mud throughout the #MeToo movement with 12 accusations of rape and sexual misconduct, it’s not surprising that Russell Simmons wants to practice some methods of relaxation. Unfortunately for him, one yoga studio in New York City isn’t trying to be his spot for personal rehabilitation.

Modo Yoga NYC reportedly emailed Russell Simmons on Thursday and asked the disgraced music mogul to steer clear of its fitness studio in the West Village. After relocating to Bali in 2018 while allegations of sexual misconduct piled up, Simmons returned to Manhattan recently and has been attending classes at Modo over the past few weeks.

“The management invited me, and then said that my presence had ‘triggered some members,’ ” Simmons told The Post from Bali, according to Page Six. The owners of Modo Yoga responded, saying: “We do not pass judgment, gossip or comment on any of our students . . . However, when we receive complaints from students who are uncomfortable because of another student’s alleged conduct outside of Modo, we are put in a difficult position.” “I’m deeply disappointed and hurt by it,” Simmons continued. “Guilty by accusation, I don’t believe is a good way to go forward.”

Despite the studio’s hesitancy to have Russell return for classes, Simmons says his reception throughout the rest of New York City and The Hamptons has been nothing but positive. Page Six also reports that the Def Jam co-founder is currently editing his memoir, “Confessions of a Hip Hop Yogi,” which he hopes to first publish in China–but when the publication asked one top US publishing executive about the autobiography, their response was simply, “Oh, Jesus.”